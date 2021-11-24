The season for giving

Some ideas for giving this holiday season.

Shopping for a sweet tooth in the family? Rancho Murietan Kiwanis, which helps children in Rancho Murieta, is selling See’s Candies in a variety of ways.

In-person sales: At the Bel Air Shopping Center (near Town & Country Real Estate) from Friday to Sunday (Nov. 26-28) noon to 5 p.m. and December weekends from noon to 5 p.m.

Online local sales: Go to rmkiwanis.org. There’s free local pickup or delivery.

Online orders for shipping: Go to https://tinyurl.com/fyxzr3cw and order for shipping throughout the nation. Deadline: Dec. 3.

Christmas Share is staged by the Rancho Murieta Community Church, 14670 Cantova Way. The needs:

Sacramento’s homeless. Your new or gently used coats , sleeping bags or two-person tents can be placed in the large crate in the church lobby.

, sleeping bags or two-person tents can be placed in the large crate in the church lobby. Arab American Learning Center, 2758 Eastern Ave., Sacramento. They need cash donations to help with many refugees families from Afghanistan. Or donate a bike in any condition in the church lobby. The learning center will refurbish them so the refugees can use them as transportation to work and school.

to help with many refugees families from Afghanistan. Or in the church lobby. The learning center will refurbish them so the refugees can use them as transportation to work and school. The Community Church’s mission church partner in Lomas Bonitas, Mexico, is in need of cash donations. The church needs reliable transportation and hopes to raise enough money for a van. The church is also paying medical expenses for two children, ages 6 and 15, who are on oxygen, battling Covid-19.

You can make a contribution by check. Make it out to Rancho Murieta Community Church and write which charity it’s for in the memo field. You can mail to the church or drop in the offering boxes.

The Rancho Murieta Association is sponsoring a Toy and Food Drive to benefit the Elk Grove Unified School District Healthy Start program. Wanted: Nonperishable food items or new, unwrapped toys. There’s a box located in the RMA office lobby. Through Dec. 13.

The Kiwanis Club is once again offering “Sweats for Vets” – a program that offers clothing as vets are released from the Veterans Administration Hospital at Mather. Due to the fear of covid, the Kiwanis is asking for donations of cash, checks or Walmart gift cards. Donations can be made at rmkiwanis.org, by check (make the check payable to “Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta – Sweats for Vets)” or by contributing at the RMA Building. The Kiwanis will make contributions to the hospital, which will buy the items for the vets. The Kiwanis Club address is P.O. Box 855, Rancho Murieta, CA 95683. The drive ends on Dec. 20.

Fifteenth annual Toys for Tots. New, unwrapped toys. Collection bins located at Ace Hardware, Town & Country Real Estate, Rancho Murieta Homes & Land, Local Bean and at the Country Club. Deadline: Dec. 22.