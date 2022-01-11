ETC announces concerts for 2022

Tainted Love in its 2015 appearance at Lake Clementia Amphitheater.

Entertainment, Theater and Culture announced its 2022 concert season – five shows that will have Lake Clementia Amphitheater rocking this summer. ETC concerts have been staged for more than 20 years by community volunteers.

Concerts are $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

The 2022 lineup:

Sunday, May 22, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rancho Murieta Country Club

The season begins with the free ETC Kick-Off event. There will be wine tasting and food provided by local restaurants. You can buy your memberships and concerts tickets, volunteer for concert duties and enter to win door prizes.

Saturday, June 11: Tainted Love – the Best of the ’80s Live

The Bay Area-based Tainted Love has been here before, and it’s one of the most requested acts to ever appear at the lake. They feature great music of the ‘80s, and the musicians have taken their music to major clubs, ballrooms and rock venues.

Saturday, July 2: Smith, country-pop rock

Smith is a six-piece pop country group located in South California that performs hits from artists such as Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert to Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett. It’s a great mix of modern country with classics.

Saturday, July 23: Def Leppard Revisited and Journey Revisited

You have two great bands and two great tributes. The Def Leppard honors one of the best-selling groups in the world, with hard-rocking anthems like “Photograph” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me.” The Journey tribute aims to replicate the sounds of classic Journey hits, like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It.”

Saturday, Aug. 13: Mustache Harbor, soft rock

For more than a decade, this band has been thrilling audiences who are fans of Christopher Cross, Steely Dan, Ace, Kenny Loggins and the Little River Band. They entertain with the smoothest renditions of songs from the 1970s and ‘80s.

Saturday, Sept. 3: Uptown Funk, the ultimate tribute to Bruno Mars

Get on your feet! This internationally touring sensation has been performing all of Bruno Mars hits since 2018. Uptown Funk’s stage production captures all of the magic of Mars’ live performances.

To contact ETC, the email address is asketcinfo@gmail.com or see them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ETCranchomurieta