Easter events? Here’s everything you need

Here’s Rancho Murieta’s schedule for Easter events and worship.

The Easter Egg Hunt and Family Picnic, put on by the Kiwanis Club of Rancho Murieta, is taking place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Stonehouse Park, rain or shine. (The event is free; tickets can be purchased for food and activities.) The Sheriff’s K-9 unit demo will be at 10:30 a.m.; Murieta Dance Company performs at 12:30 p.m. The Easter Egg hunts are ages 2 from 4 at 11:40 a.m.; ages 5 to 7 at noon and ages 8 to 10 at 12:20 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, at 14673 Cantova Way, will have an Easter Triduum, with adoration of the blessed sacrament on Holy Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m.; a Good Friday service at noon, followed by the Stations of the Cross and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy; and Easter Sunday Masses at 7 and 9 a.m.

Rancho Murieta Community Church, at 14670 Cantova Way, will have an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:15 a.m. at Gazebo Hill, on Lone Pine Drive. The Easter worship services will be held Saturday at the church at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.

