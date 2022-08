The Rancho Murieta Kiwanis’ next big event is the Farm to Fork Dinner Sept. 17 at Lake Clementia Amphitheater. It’s nearly sold out. (Some 175 tickets are sold and only 25 tickets remain.) See https://rmkiwanis.org/

The Kiwanis is an example of people doing good for us all. It’s only 60-some people who meet twice a month, but what comes out of that is an astounding amount of community service and fun events. See the video for more.