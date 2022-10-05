Episode 9: Some reflections on Rancho Murieta

A photo essay on the light that’s all around us.

A sign so nice, you can see it twice. The barber shop at Murieta Marketplace, after hours, with a convenient puddle.

A late-spring sunrise at Lake Calero is mirrored in the lake.

From the wooden bridge, the Cosumnes River doubles down on the clouds.

A fisherman at summer twilight (as pink as a tropical drink!) at Lake Calero.

Making summer magic, a moonrise at Lake Calero.

Reflections in a thousand eyes. This collection of hubcaps, almost an art installation, was in the Murieta Business Park on Cantova Way.

An early morning fisherman is honored by God’s rays at Lake Calero.

An April downpour turns the supermarket parking lot into an artist’s palette – mostly red.

Dreamy morning clouds meet the shore of Lake Calero.