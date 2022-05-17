Happy 20th, ETC (Signed, all of Rancho Murieta)

This season marks Entertainment, Theatre and Culture’s 20th anniversary. We went along for the ride at a 2021 concert just to see what it’s like. (The answer: It’s a lot.)

The 2022 season begins with the free ETC Kick-Off event – Sunday, May 22, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rancho Murieta Country Club. There will be wine tasting and food provided by local restaurants. You can buy your memberships and concerts tickets, volunteer for concert duties and enter to win door prizes. There are five concerts after that, with tickets at $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Details here.